Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 1, 2020 / 5:33 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Soccer-Benfica reach deal with Dortmund for midfielder Weigl

2 Min Read

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Portuguese champions Benfica have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign German midfielder Julian Weigl for 20 million euros ($22.42 million), the clubs announced on Tuesday.

Weigl, 24, had been a permanent fixture in Dortmund’s midfield since his move from 1860 Munich in 2015, making 171 appearances for the club and winning the DFB Pokal in 2016-17 and the German Super Cup earlier this season.

"Julian approached us with this wish and we agreed – also because of his service to the club," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement here "We wish him all the best for the future."

Dortmund said the deal is subject to a successful medical exam, with Weigl expected to sign a contract in the coming days.

Benfica lead the Portuguese league standings with 39 points from 14 matches — four points ahead of second-placed Porto — and next play away at Vitoria Guimaraes on Saturday.

$1 = 0.8920 euros Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below