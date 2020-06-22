Company News
German TV channel Sat.1 to show 9 Bundesliga matches per season from 2021 -source

MUNICH, June 22 (Reuters) - German TV channel Sat.1 will show 9 matches per season of the country’s leading soccer league Bundesliga in its freely available television programming from 2021, a source familiar with the rights auction said.

Germany’s Bundesliga will on Monday award domestic broadcast rights for the four seasons from 2021-22, with the value likely to decline from the previous agreement. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner Writing by Arno Schuetze Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Michelle Martin)

