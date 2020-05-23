UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 2-0 to stay in title hunt

* Dortmund make it six wins in a row

* Hummels taken off with heel injury (Updates with quotes, Hummels injury)

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund scored a goal in each half through Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi to beat hosts VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Saturday for their sixth straight Bundesliga win to stay on the heels of leaders Bayern Munich.

Portugal international Guerreiro tapped in a cutback from Thorgan Hazard after Erling Haaland had failed to connect in the 32nd minute, and Hakimi fired in from a fine Jadon Sancho assist — his 16th of the season — in the 78th to make sure of the three points.

The result lifted Dortmund to 57 points, one behind Bayern, who are in action against Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday. The Bundesliga resumed last week, with no fans in attendance, after being suspended for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dortmund central defender Mats Hummels was taken off at halftime with a knock on the leg, although he did not appear to be seriously injured. They are already missing injured Dan Axel Zagadou and captain Marco Reus.

“I briefly spoke to the doctor,” Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said. “Mats had problems with his heel. He has had them in training for some time. We hope that he will be able to play on Tuesday.”

The Wolves only briefly got a look-in when Renato Steffen was sent through right after the restart, but with only keeper Roman Buerki to beat his shot glanced the bar and sailed high.

They have now lost five consecutive home games to Dortmund, the first team to do that at Wolfsburg, while Dortmund have not conceded a goal in their two games since the league restart.

Wolfsburg, who suffered their first defeat in eight league games, were left with 10 men when substitute Felix Klaus was sent off with 10 minutes remaining for a rough challenge. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Pritha Sarkar)