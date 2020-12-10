Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Semiconductors

Soccer-Griezmann ends commercial relationship with Huawei

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - France and Barcelona footballer Antoine Griezmann has cut commercial ties with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd over what he said was the treatment of Uighur Muslims, he said in a statement on Instagram on Thursday.

“I announce that I am putting an end immediately to my partnership linking me with this company,” wrote Griezmann, a 2018 World Cup winner with France. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Alison Williams)

