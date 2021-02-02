ISL's Odisha sack coach Baxter for 'unacceptable' rape comment

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Quarter Final - Nigeria v South Africa - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - July 10, 2019 South Africa coach Stuart Baxter before the match REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/Files

(Reuters) - Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha have sacked head coach Stuart Baxter for making “unacceptable” comments referencing rape in a post-match interview.

Baxter, who was previously South Africa’s head coach, said after his team’s 1-0 defeat by Jamshedpur on Monday that one of his players “would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.”

Odisha issued an apology on Monday, saying they were “appalled at the comments”, which were “completely unacceptable whatever the context.”

The club announced that the 67-year-old Englishman had been sacked on Tuesday.

"The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon," Odisha said on Twitter here.

Baxter took the reins at Odisha in June, signing a two-year contract. The club are currently bottom of the 11-team ISL, with one win, eight defeats and five draws so far.