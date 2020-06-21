REFILE-Soccer-Atalanta thump Sassuolo to continue where they left off

(adds SRPT topic code, no change to story)

BERGAMO, Italy, June 21 (Reuters) - Free-scoring Atalanta continued where they left off before the novel coronavirus stoppage by thumping Sassuolo 4-1 in Serie A on Sunday as football returned to Bergamo, one of the Italian cities worst hit by the pandemic.

Duvan Zapata netted twice as the Serie A top scorers took their tally to 74 goals in 26 games while Sassuolo’s Mehdi Bourabia scored at both ends with a bizarre own goal and a late consolation from a free kick.

Atalanta stayed fourth with 51 points having had their coach Gian Piero Gasperini sent off for dissent in the second half.

At the height of the coronavirus outbreak, Bergamo’s hospitals were overwhelmed by infected people and, with morgues unable to keep up, convoys of army trucks carrying away the dead became a chilling symbol of the global pandemic. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)