Soccer-Cagliari beat Torino in six-goal thriller for second straight win

June 27 (Reuters) - Cagliari won for the second time in four days when they beat Torino 4-2 in Serie A on Saturday in their first home game since Walter Zenga was appointed as coach.

The Sardinians, who ended a 12-match winless run by beating SPAL on Wednesday, raced to a 2-0 lead in 17 minutes with goals from Nahitan Nandez and Giovanni Simeone, who was on target for the third game running.

Cagliari were awarded a penalty for handball three minutes before halftime but the decision was reversed following a VAR review.

However, midfielder Radja Nainggolan, playing his first game since the COVID-19 stoppage as he returned from a calf injury, added a third with a low shot within a minute of the restart.

Torino were not finished and pulled it back to 3-2 when Bremer scored with an acrobatic finish on the hour and Andrea Belotti volleyed his eleventh goal of the season five minutes later.

But the fightback ended when Luca Pellegrini was fouled and Joao Pedro converted for his 17th goal of the season, leaving Cagliari tenth with 38 points and Torino 14th with 31. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)