Soccer-Inter rue open goal miss in draw with Sassuolo

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - Third-placed Inter Milan threw away two points in the Serie A title race when they missed an open goal and conceded an 89th- minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw at home to mid-table Sassuolo on Wednesday.

The game hinged on an incredible miss by midfielder Roberto Gagliardini who had the chance to put Inter Milan 3-1 ahead midway through the second half when he was left four metres in front of an open goal but somehow hit the crossbar.

Instead, Domenico Berardi equalised with a penalty in the 81st minute and, although Borja Valero put Inter back ahead five minutes later, poor defending by the hosts allowed Giangiacomo Magnani to equalise in the 89th minute.

Francesco Caputo gave Sassuolo a fourth-minute lead before Romelu Lukaku levelled with a penalty before the break and Cristiano Biraghi put them 2-1 ahead on the stroke of halftime. The result left Inter with 58 points, eight behind leaders Juventus with 11 matches to play. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)