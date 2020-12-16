Soccer-Juventus share spoils with Atalanta as Ronaldo squanders penalty

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved as Juventus were held to yet another Serie A draw in an entertaining encounter with Atalanta which finished 1-1 in Turin on Wednesday.

A stunning strike from Federico Chiesa put the Italian champions in front in the first half, but Remo Freuler’s powerful effort crashed off the bar and in to earn the visitors a deserved point after the break.

Ronaldo spurned a golden chance to put the hosts back in front minutes later, but his tame spot kick was comfortably held by Pierluigi Gollini.

Andrea Pirlo’s side are third with 24 points, six ahead of Atalanta in eighth, and although they remain unbeaten this season, they have drawn half of their 12 league games. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Toby Davis)