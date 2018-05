MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s talismanic goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will play his last match for Juventus when they host Verona in Serie A on Saturday, he told reporters on Thursday, according to Italian media.

“Saturday will be my last game for Juventus. I think it’s the best way to end this wonderful adventure,” the 40-year-old said. Buffon has been at Juventus since 2001. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Kevin Liffey)