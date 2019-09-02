Soccer-Juve's De Sciglio out with thigh injury for at least 10 days

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio will be out of action for at least ten days after picking up a muscle injury in his left thigh in Saturday’s 4-3 league win over Napoli, the Serie A champions said on Monday.

“In about ten days, new exams will be repeated, to precisely define the timing of his return to the field,” the Italian club added in a statement.

De Sciglio, capped 39 times by Italy, will now not be able to join the national team for the European Championship qualifiers against Armenia on Sept. 5 and Finland on Sept. 8. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge)