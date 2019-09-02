Consumer Goods and Retail
September 2, 2019 / 3:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Soccer-Juve's De Sciglio out with thigh injury for at least 10 days

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio will be out of action for at least ten days after picking up a muscle injury in his left thigh in Saturday’s 4-3 league win over Napoli, the Serie A champions said on Monday.

“In about ten days, new exams will be repeated, to precisely define the timing of his return to the field,” the Italian club added in a statement.

De Sciglio, capped 39 times by Italy, will now not be able to join the national team for the European Championship qualifiers against Armenia on Sept. 5 and Finland on Sept. 8. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below