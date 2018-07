MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Juventus are paying Real Madrid 100 million euros ($117 million) for Cristiano Ronaldo, the Italian soccer club said on Tuesday.

The contract for the five-times world player is for 4 years, until the end of June 2022, Juventus said. ($1 = 0.8530 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti Editing by Robin Pomeroy)