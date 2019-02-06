Soccer-Italy midfielder Sturaro makes return to Genoa permanent

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro has returned to Genoa on a permanent deal just two weeks after he joined the Serie A club on loan, the Italian champions said on Wednesday.

Genoa have paid a transfer fee of 16.5 million euros ($18.79 million), the maximum amount set in the contract, for the 25-year-old Italy international, who played at Euro 2016.

“The obligation for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Stefano Sturaro by Genoa CFC became due,” Juventus said in a statement.

Sturaro completed a loan move to Genoa on Jan. 24 but has yet to make his debut, having been left on the bench in their Serie A matches against Empoli and Sassuolo.

Juve ended Sturaro’s season-long loan at Portuguese club Sporting early to allow the Genoa youth product to return to his first club after spending four successful years in Turin where he won four domestic league and cup doubles.

Genoa, who are 13th in the Serie A standings, travel to third-bottom Bologna on Sunday.