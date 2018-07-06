Juve considering "many opportunities" amid Ronaldo signing speculation

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Italian soccer club Juventus FC said that it is considering many opportunities in the player market amid media speculation it is in talks to sign Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record 80 million pounds ($106 million), is the Spanish club’s all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and has won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.

The Turin based top flight club said it would promptly inform the market “if any agreement should be defined”, in a statement in response to request by market regulator Consob.

Shares in Juventus FC were up 5.5 percent at 0.865 euros, after a session high of 0.8995 euros. The stock has risen nearly 30 percent in the last four market sessions. ($1 = 0.7537 pounds) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti Editing by)