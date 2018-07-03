FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
July 3, 2018 / 12:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Soccer-Lazio sign Berisha from Salzburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Lazio have signed midfielder Valon Berisha from Austrian champions Salzburg on a five-year contract, the Italian Serie A club said on Tuesday (www.sslazio.it).

The 25-year-old, capped 20 times by Norway and 10 times by Kosovo, joined the Austrian club in 2012 from Norwegian side Viking FK.

Berisha made 167 league appearances in six years at Salzburg, scoring 31 goals.

Lazio qualified for next season’s Europa League after Inter Milan edged them out of fourth place, the last Champions League slot for Serie A, in the last game of the season.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.