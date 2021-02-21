Soccer-Thousands of fans gather outside San Siro ahead of Milan derby despite COVID curbs

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Thousands of AC Milan and Inter supporters gathered in front of San Siro stadium ahead of a key Serie A game between the two Milanese clubs on Sunday, despite COVID-19 restrictions on mass events, video footage showed. The derby will be played in an empty stadium, but supporters of both clubs crowded the entrance of San Siro, waving flags and beating drums to cheer their respective sides’ arrival.

Inter lead Milan by a point heading into the game with this season’s title race the most exciting in years.

No clashes between rival supporters have been reported but the ANSA news agency said Italian police intervened to keep the two groups separated.