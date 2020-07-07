Soccer-Milan coach Pioli just focusing on the present

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said he was not thinking about the future after his side beat Serie A leaders Juventus on Tuesday amid widespread reports that he is set to be replaced by German Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

“I just expect to concentrate on doing the job I was called to do,” he said after his side hit back from two goals behind to win 4-2.

“I can’t waste energy thinking about situations that are not up to me. We have to get our energy back and think about the next game against Napoli.”

The Italian media have been awash with reports for months that the club wants to hire Rangnick and on Monday several media organisations reported that terms had been agreed. But Pioli was philosophical.

“I am thinking of the next game, of working with these players who are giving me such satisfaction,” he said.

“We have become a team because we know each other now and we know our strengths and weaknesses. I am so happy here, proud and eager to end this season on a high. I like being with my team and whatever will be, will be.”

Pioli has overseen an impressive transformation since his team’s infamous 5-0 defeat to Atalanta in the last game before the winter break.

“The team has come together in difficult situations and thought only about work,” he said.

“They believe in themselves. All the praise goes to my players, as they are showing an incredible mentality and spirit.”