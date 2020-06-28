Soccer-Milan sink Roma with late goals as teams struggle in the heat

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - AC Milan scored twice in the last quarter of an hour to sink AS Roma 2-0 in a slow-paced Serie A match on Sunday as both teams struggled in the San Siro heat.

The match kicked off at 1715 local time with the temperature around 32 Celsius and, although the pitch was almost entirely in the shade, the conditions clearly affected both teams.

After an entirely forgettable first half, Milan, still missing forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a calf injury, finally stirred into life after the break as Hakan Calhanoglu and Lucas Paqueta forced saves from Antonio Mirante.

The hosts broke through in the 76th minute when Franck Kessie’s shot was saved at close range by Mirante and the ball rebound to Ante Rebic. His first shot struck the post but the ball came straight back to him and he scored at the second attempt.

Calhanoglu converted a penalty in the 89th minute to give Milan their second straight win since the restart of Serie A. They stayed seventh with 42 points, six behind fifth-placed Roma. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)