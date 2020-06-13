Soccer-Napoli reach Coppa Italia final as Mertens breaks club record

NAPLES, Italy, June 13 (Reuters) - Napoli reached the Coppa Italia final with a 1-1 draw at home to Inter Milan on Saturday as forward Dries Mertens became the club’s all-time record scorer.

Inter went ahead after two minutes of the semi-final second leg when Christian Eriksen scored direct from a corner, badly misjudged by goalkeeper David Ospina, but Mertens levelled before halftime with his 122nd goal for the club in all competitions.

Napoli went through 2-1 on aggregate thanks to their 1-0 win at San Siro four months ago and will meet Juventus in Wednesday’s final in Rome.

Both teams were playing their first game since the end of the three-month stoppage for the coronavirus and the pace dropped considerably in the last 20 minutes despite both teams making the permitted five substitutions. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)