Soccer-Bologna push Sampdoria into deeper trouble

June 28 (Reuters) - Bologna pushed Sampdoria deeper into Serie A trouble on Sunday as they handed Claudio Ranieri’s side a third 2-1 defeat in eight days while Sassuolo were involved in another six-goal thriller, this time drawing 3-3 with Verona.

Musa Barrow broke the deadlock for Bologna from a penalty in the 72nd minute and the Gambian set up the second for Riccardo Orsolini with a mazy run down the left three minutes later.

Barrow then hit the post before Federico Bonazzoli headed one back for Sampdoria with two minutes left.

Sampdoria, who lost by the same scoreline to Inter Milan and then AS Roma, dropped into 17th place with 26 points, only one place and one point above the danger zone. Bologna are 11th.

Halftime substitute Jeremie Boga scored twice and Rogerio snatched an equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time as Sassuolo fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at home to Verona, four days after holding Inter Milan by the same score.

Darko Lazovic gave Verona a 51st minute lead in the midtable clash, Boga levelled two minutes later but further goals from Mariusz Stepinski and Matteo Pessina put Verona in control.

However, Boga curled one in for Sassuolo the 77th minute and Rogerio scored with a shot off the post deep into stoppage time to complete another dramatic fightback for the Neroverdi. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)