UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bologna push Sampdoria into deeper trouble

June 28 (Reuters) - Bologna pushed relegation-threatened Sampdoria into more trouble in Serie A on Sunday by handing Claudio Ranieri’s side a third 2-1 defeat in eight days while Sassuolo were involved in another six-goal thriller, this time drawing 3-3 with Verona.

Musa Barrow broke the deadlock for Bologna with a penalty in the 72nd minute and the Gambian set up the second for Riccardo Orsolini with a mazy run down the left three minutes later.

Barrow then hit the post before Federico Bonazzoli headed one back for Sampdoria with two minutes left.

Orsolini’s goal did not appear to impress his coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, however.

“I expected more from him,” said Mihajlovic. “If I had a suitable replacement on the bench, I would have changed him at the end of the first half because I didn’t like his performance. Then he stayed on the field and scored.

“There was a lot of effort, but that’s the minimum,” he added. “I expect more from him — dribbles, passing exchanges, he needs to take some risks.”

Sampdoria, who lost by the same scoreline to Inter Milan and then AS Roma, dropped into 17th spot with 26 points, only one place and one point above the danger zone. Bologna are 11th.

Sassuolo’s halftime substitute Jeremie Boga scored twice and Rogerio snatched an equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time as they fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at home to Verona, four days after holding Inter Milan by the same score.

Darko Lazovic gave Verona a 51st minute lead in the mid-table clash, Boga levelled two minutes later but further goals from Mariusz Stepinski and Matteo Pessina put Verona in control.

However, Boga curled another one in for Sassuolo in the 77th and Rogerio scored with a shot off the post deep into stoppage time to complete another dramatic fightback for the Neroverdi.