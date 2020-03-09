Soccer-Sassuolo scorer tries to reassure fans about coronavirus

March 9 (Reuters) - Sassuolo forward Francesco Caputo celebrated a goal in their 3-0 home win over Brescia on Monday by trying to reassure fans over the coronavirus outbreak in what is likely to be the last Serie A match until April.

Caputo scored from close range in the 45th minute of the match, held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus, then went to the camera and held up a piece of paper with the message “Everything will be alright, stay at home”.

The game was being played shortly after Italy’s National Olympic Committee (CONI) called for a halt to all sporting activity in the country — apart from events in international competition — until April 3 in a bid to combat the virus.

It has asked the government to change a decree issued last Wednesday which allows matches to go ahead without spectators.

Caputo added a second goal just after the hour and Jeremie Boga completed the scoring after 75 minutes in the sixth Serie A match to be played in an empty stadium since Wednesday’s decree.

With 26 rounds of games played, Juventus lead the table with 63 points, one ahead of Lazio. Inter are third with 54 and a game in hand after their 2-0 defeat at Juve on Sunday. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)