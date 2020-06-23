Soccer-Cagliari end winless run with stoppage time goal

June 23 (Reuters) - Cagliari ended a 12-match winless run in Serie A in dramatic style on Wednesday after a stoppage time goal by Giovanni Simeone gave them a 1-0 win at SPAL, pushing their opponents nearer to relegation.

Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, scored with a close-range header in the 93rd minute from Joao Pedro’s cross to give the Sardinians, playing their second game under new coach Walter Zenga, a first league win since Dec. 2

Minutes earlier, Cagliari goalkeeper Robin Olsen capped an excellent match by making a seemingly impossible close-range save from Alberto Cerri before Andrea Petagna sent the rebound over the crossbar.

SPAL remained one place off the bottom with 18 points, seven adrift of Genoa who are the lowest team outside the drop zone, while Cagliari climbed to 10th with 35 as they revived their hopes of qualifying for Europe. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)