Soccer-Milan rescued by injury-time own goal against 10-man SPAL

July 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan were rescued by an extraordinary own goal from Francesco Vicari as they fought back to draw 2-2 away to lowly 10-man SPAL on Wednesday after 38-year-old Sergio Floccari had scored one of the goals of the season for the hosts.

SPAL, who played the second half with a man less, were on the brink of an unlikely win until Alexis Saelemaekers sent a harmless ball into the area and Vicari, under no pressure, stuck out a leg and diverted the ball into his own goal.

Mattia Valoti had given SPAL a 13th-minute lead after shambolic Milan defending and Floccari added the second on the half hour when he spotted goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma off his line and volleyed the ball over him from 35 metres.

SPAL had Mirko Valdifiori sent off just before halftime for a dangerous tackle but Milan looked toothless until Rafael Leao pulled one back in the 79th minute. Milan stayed seventh with 43 points and SPAL one off the bottom with 19. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)