Italy's Serie A soccer league accepts Mediapro's offer for 2018-21 TV rights

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Serie A soccer league said on Monday it had accepted an offer for rights to broadcast matches for the 2018-21 seasons presented by Spanish broker Mediapro at just above 1.05 billion euros ($1.31 billion).

The amount offered exceeds the 1.05 billion-euro minimum threshold set for the deal. The league will now notify the Italian antitrust authority of its decision before it can proceed with officially assigning the rights. ($1 = 0.8036 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)