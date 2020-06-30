Soccer-Lazio hit back again to sink Torino

TURIN, Italy, June 30 (Reuters) - Serie A’s leading scorer Ciro Immobile was on target again as Lazio came from behind for the second match in a row to beat Torino 2-1 on Tuesday and keep up the pressure on leaders Juventus.

Immobile was initially the villain when he conceded a penalty for handball in the fifth minute and Torino captain Andrea Belotti put the hosts in front.

Yet Immobile made amends two minutes into the second half when he equalised with a clinical finish from Luis Alberto’s pass for his 29th league goal of the season.

Second-placed Lazio, who hit back to beat Fiorentina 2-1 on Saturday, then repeated the trick with Marco Parolo’s 73rd-minute winner, leaving them with 68 points from 29 games, one behind Juventus who were away to Genoa later on Tuesday. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)