FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Broadcasting
March 15, 2018 / 4:21 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Italy antitrust approves giving Serie A soccer TV rights to Mediapro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it had approved a deal awarding Spanish broker Mediapro the rights to broadcast Serie A soccer matches in the 2018-2021 seasons.

Serie A last month accepted an offer from Mediapro to buy the rights for some 1.05 billion euros ($1.29 billion). The league had previously tried and failed to sell them through an official auction that included bids from Italian broadcasters Mediaset and Sky Italia.

Announcing it approved the bid, the antitrust agency said in a statement Mediapro must sell the rights to other entities “in a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory way”. ($1 = 0.8118 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.