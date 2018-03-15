Italy antitrust approves giving Serie A soccer TV rights to Mediapro

ROME, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it had approved a deal awarding Spanish broker Mediapro the rights to broadcast Serie A soccer matches in the 2018-2021 seasons.

Serie A last month accepted an offer from Mediapro to buy the rights for some 1.05 billion euros ($1.29 billion). The league had previously tried and failed to sell them through an official auction that included bids from Italian broadcasters Mediaset and Sky Italia.

Announcing it approved the bid, the antitrust agency said in a statement Mediapro must sell the rights to other entities “in a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory way”. ($1 = 0.8118 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)