FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Broadcasting
January 26, 2018 / 7:42 PM / in 2 hours

Italy's soccer league in talks with Mediapro on Serie A TV rights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s soccer league has launched talks with Spanish broker Mediapro on its 950-million-euro ($1.18 billion) bid for the rights to broadcast Serie A soccer matches for the 2018-2021 seasons, the CEO of the league’s advisor Infront said on Friday.

Previous attempts to sell the rights - through an official auction that included bids from Italian broadcaster Mediaset and Sky Italia and later through a private sale - failed to reach the 1.05-billion-euro minimum threshold set for the deal.

Infront CEO Luigi De Siervo said the league’s representatives on Friday rejected Mediapro’s initial offer, which included the creation of a TV channel together with the Italian soccer league that could be distributed on various platforms, but negotiations were then launched that would last at least a week.

The league will also prepare a new tender for the rights targeting media operators such as Mediaset and Sky that will be launched if no deal is reached with Mediapro, De Siervo added. ($1 = 0.8039 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.