May 24, 2018 / 7:48 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Soccer-Iniesta signs with Japan's Vissel Kobe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta has signed with Japanese side Vissel Kobe, kicking off a new chapter in his career after a storied 16 years with Barcelona, the J.League club said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old former Barcelona captain, who had spent his entire career with the Spanish giants, was introduced at a news conference in Tokyo by Kobe owner Hiroshi Mikitani.

Ahead of the official announcement, Iniesta had posted on Instagram a photo of himself and Mikitani with a message that he was “heading to my new home”.

Mikitani is also the head of Barca’s main sponsor Rakuten. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

