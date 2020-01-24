RSL reaches deal with Baird through 2023 season

Real Salt Lake forward Corey Baird agreed to a deal through the 2023 season, the club announced Friday.

The 23-year-old Baird has 13 goals and nine assists in 62 matches (44 starts) in his two seasons. He was MLS Rookie of the Year in 2018 when he had eight goals and five assists in 31 games.

Last season, he recorded five goals and four assists in 31 matches.

“Corey’s versatility in the attack and work rate make him an important piece to our roster, so keeping him here long-term was on our to-do list over the offseason,” Real Salt Lake general manager Elliot Fall said in a news release. “We take pride in the work our staff has done in aiding his development and we are eager to see where his continued development can take him.”

Baird has rapidly rose through the national team ranks as well as he made four appearances for the United States in 2019.

The former Stanford star is pleased to have some security with RSL.

“I’m happy to sign with Real Salt Lake long-term,” Baird said in the news release. “Knowing the club has put this trust in me and showing they value me as a player feels really good and I’m hoping I can repay them for their trust and the fans for their support.”

Financial terms weren’t released but Baird figures to have received a sharp increase from the $70,000 in base salary he made last season, the dollar figure according to the MLS Players Association salary database.

—Field Level Media