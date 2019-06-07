Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 7, 2019

Neymar, sponsors suspend some ad campaigns after rape allegation -statement

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s agents said on Friday that he and some of his sponsors had agreed to suspend some advertising campaigns following an allegation that he raped a woman in Paris last month.

NR Sports, which holds the rights to Neymar’s name and image, said in a statement that no sponsorship contract had been canceled. The agency did not provide details on what ad campaigns had been canceled.

Neymar said he had a consensual relationship with the Brazilian woman last month and denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Brad Brooks; editing by Grant McCool)

