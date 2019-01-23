UK police yet to find any sign of missing soccer star's plane

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Police searching for soccer star Emiliano Sala said on Wednesday they had not yet found anything related to the missing aircraft, after a plane carrying the Argentine player to new club Cardiff City disappeared near the Channel Islands.

“There are currently three planes and one helicopter in the air ... So far today nothing spotted can be attributed to the missing plane,” Guernsey Police said in an update on Twitter. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)