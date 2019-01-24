Rescuers end search for missing plane carrying soccer star Sala

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Rescuers said on Thursday they had ended the search for the plane carrying Premier League soccer player Emiliano Sala which disappeared over the English Channel three days ago, adding the chances of survival were extremely remote.

“Next of kin have been informed of this development and my thoughts go out to the family of the pilot and passenger at this most difficult of times,” Guernsey Harbour Master David Barker said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)