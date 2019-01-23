UK police searching for soccer star Sala focus on life raft scenario

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Police searching the English Channel for missing Cardiff City soccer star Emiliano Sala are prioritising their efforts on the possibility that the plane landed on water and he made it onto a life raft that was on board, British police said on Wednesday.

Police said that three other possibilities were that Sala and the pilot had landed elsewhere but not made contact, they had been picked up by a passing ship, or the aircraft broke up on contact with water.

“Our search area is prioritised on the life raft option,” Guernsey Police said on Twitter.