Body of footballer Emiliano Sala formally identified -UK Police

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The body of Argentina-born professional soccer player Emiliano Sala has been formally identified after it was brought to Portland Port on Thursday, UK police said bit.ly/2DhFF2V in a statement.

Sala, 28, had been en route from Nantes in western France on Jan. 21 to make his debut for Premier League team Cardiff City when the small aircraft he was traveling in disappeared over the English Channel. The wreckage of the plane was found on Sunday.