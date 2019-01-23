Search for missing Cardiff City's Sala resumes in English Channel

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The search for Cardiff City’s new soccer star, Emiliano Sala, resumed on Wednesday 36 hours after the light aircraft he was flying on disappeared in the English Channel.

Sala was flying from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff for his club debut when the plane lost radar contact off the English Channel island of Guernsey late on Monday.

“We have resumed searching,” Guernsey police said. “Two planes are taking off and will search a targeted area we believe has the highest likelihood of finding anything, based on review of the tides and weather since it went missing.”

Rescue aircraft and boats had searched more than 1,000 square miles (2,590 square km) of sea for the single-engine Piper Malibu by midday on Tuesday. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alistair Smout)