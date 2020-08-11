UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership at risk of shutdown after player violates quarantine

(Adds Celtic statement)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Scotland’s government has warned that it could halt the new Premiership soccer season after Celtic’s Belgian defender Boli Bolingoli broke quarantine rules.

Bolingoli, 25, played in Celtic’s 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock on Sunday without quarantining after returning from Spain - where he had travelled without informing the club.

He apologised, saying he was guilty of an error in judgement, while Celtic promised an investigation.

“We are currently in discussion with the club and football governing bodies to establish the facts,” the Scottish government said in a statement on Tuesday.

“If confirmed as another serious incident within Scottish football, where protocols have been breached at the risk of wider public health, then the Scottish government will have little choice but to consider whether a pause is now needed in the resumption of the game in Scotland.”

Celtic said they had apologised to all clubs in the league.

“It’s difficult to imagine a more irresponsible action in current circumstances and we find it beyond explanation,” the club said in a statement.

“Celtic are in touch with every SPFL club today, and with all relevant authorities, to apologise for the fact that one of our employees has created so much additional difficulty through his actions.”

They said their entire playing and backroom staff had been tested twice for coronavirus since the incident and all, including Bolingoli, had tested negative.

“While this comes as a relief to all concerned, it in no way diminishes the seriousness or stupidity of the player’s actions,” Celtic said.

Steven Gerrard, the manager of Celtic’s local rivals Rangers, said the government’s warning should serve as a wake-up call.

“If mistakes continue to happen, there’s no doubt the season will be cancelled,” he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Aberdeen’s Premiership match against St Johnstone was postponed on Friday after two of their players tested positive for COVID-19, with six others self-isolating. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)