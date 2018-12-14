Soccer-CONMEBOL sells TV rights for 2019-2022 club competitions

ASUNCION, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Fox Sports, TV Globo, Directv and new streaming service DAZN have joined Facebook in securing TV rights for the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana from 2019-2022, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Friday.

In Spanish-speaking South America, Fox Sports won the rights for the Copa Libertadores and will broadcast all games played on Wednesdays and some – CONMEBOL did not say how many – played on Tuesdays.

Facebook had previously secured the rights to show all Thursday night games and one other from a Tuesday or Wednesday.

The social media channel also won the rights to broadcast Thursday night games in Brazil, Latin America’s biggest market.

They will be joined by Globo, Fox Sports and Sportv, all of whom won the rights to broadcast Tuesday and Wednesday games in Portuguese.

The Copa Libertadores is South America’s elite club competition, the equivalent of Europe’s Champions League.

Broadcast rights for the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s version of the Europa League, went to Directv in Spanish Latin America and new streaming service DAZN in Brazil.

“From 2019 all South Americans will have more ways to watch football,” Alejandro Dominguez, CONMEBOL’s president, said in a statement.

The Copa Libertadores was engulfed in scandal when the second leg of this year’s final had to be moved to Spain because of violence by fans of River Plate.

The Argentine club won the twice postponed match against arch rivals Boca Juniors 3-1 last weekend in Madrid. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis, Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)