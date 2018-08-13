FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Soccer-La Liga announces landmark free-to-air deal with Facebook in India

Richard Martin

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s top flight soccer division La Liga announced on Tuesday a landmark deal with Facebook which will allow viewers in the Indian sub-continent to watch every game over the next three seasons free of charge on the social network.

A statement from La Liga said all 380 league matches for the new season, which begins on Friday, would be available to viewers in India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

