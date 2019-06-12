Soccer-France defender Ferland Mendy signs with Real Madrid for initial 48 mln euros

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - French defender Ferland Mendy has signed for Real Madrid in a deal worth an initial 48 million euros, the player’s current club Olympique Lyonnais said on Wednesday.

Since he joined Lyon in July 2017, Mendy, 24, has played four times for France and played games in Champions League.

Real Madrid and its newly re-hired coach Zinedine Zidane has started to sign prominent players, such as Belgium winger Eden Hazard, to strengthen the team ahead of next season after a disappointing 2018-2019 campaign.

Real Madrid will pay an initial 48 million euros for Mendy with a possible further 5 million euros in incentive payments. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Toby Chopra)