May 10, 2018 / 8:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Soccer-Akhisarspor upset Fenerbahce to win Turkish Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Akhisarspor upset Fenerbahce 3-2 in the final to earn their first Turkish Cup title in a game played in the south-eastern province of Diyarbakir on Thursday.

Akhisarspor, 14th in the Turkish standings, scored three goals from Portuguese defender Miguel Lopes, midfielder Abdoulwahid Sissoko and winger Helder Barbosa.

Fenerbahce, second in the table, replied through striker Fernandao and midfielder Josef de Souza, both in the second half.

Akhisarspor knocked out Fenerbahce’s bitter rivals Galatasaray in the semi-finals.

Fenerbahce were declared winners of their semi-final by default last week when Besiktas did not turn up for the replay after the second leg was abandoned due to crowd violence.

Akhisarspor will play in next season’s Europe League.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun, editing by Ed Osmond

