Soccer-Turkish football federation chairman resigns -Haberturk

ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkish Football Federation chairman Yildirim Demiroren has resigned, Haberturk and other broadcasters said on Thursday.

The media reports could not immediately be confirmed and did not make clear why Demiroren had resigned. Earlier this month, a venture including Demiroren’s conglomerate made the top bid to operate sports betting company Iddaa, drawing criticism from the country’s main opposition party. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)