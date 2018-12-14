Soccer-Fenerbahce sign former coach Yanal in 1-1/2 year deal

ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Fenerbahce have appointed former coach Ersun Yanal as their new manager after parting ways with Phillip Cocu just months after recruiting him, the Turkish club said on Friday.

Yanal, who led Fenerbahce to the Turkish league title in 2013-14, signed a 1-1/2 year contract with the Istanbul club, it said on its website.

Cocu, a former PSV Eindhoven manager, took over in June. Fenerbahce, one of the big three Istanbul clubs which dominate Turkish football, slumped towards the bottom end of the league during his time in charge.

The club is currently in the relegation zone, in 17th place with 14 points from 15 games. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)