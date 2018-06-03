FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 3, 2018 / 5:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Soccer-Turkey's Fenerbahce elect Koc as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Fenerbahce elected businessman Ali Koc as chairman for the next three years, the club said on Sunday.

The 51-year-old Koc, who won over 75 percent of the votes, is a member of Turkey’s wealthiest family which runs the conglomerate Koc Holding.

Previous chairman Aziz Yildirim had led the club since 1998.

Fenerbahce, the second most successful club in Turkey, were runners-up in the Turkish Cup this year and will go into the next season’s Champions League playoff rounds. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.