July 20, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Arbitration court overturns UEFA ban on AC Milan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 20 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday overturned a decision by European soccer body UEFA to ban AC Milan from next season’s Europa League competition, saying the Italian club’s finances had improved after a recent ownership change.

UEFA said last month that AC Milan did not meet a break-even requirement under its Financial Fair Play regulations, adding the club had not provided sufficient evidence of its financial stability. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Larry King)

