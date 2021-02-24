Soccer-Euros will happen and fans could travel says UEFA's COVID-19 chief

Feb 24 (Reuters) - UEFA’s COVID-19 tsar says there is no question of June’s Euro 2020 tournament being cancelled or postponed and that fans could yet be allowed to travel internationally to the games.

“There is no way the Euros will not happen, they will happen,” Daniel Koch, UEFA’s medical advisor on Euro 2020, told Reuters in an interview. “There is no worst case scenario, there are realistic scenarios and best-case scenarios,” he added. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Jon Boyle)