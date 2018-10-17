FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 2:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Soccer-FA say Wembley sale off after Khan withdraws offer

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - England’s Football Association says their plan to sell Wembley Stadium will not go ahead after potential purchaser, American Shahid Khan, withdrew his offer.

“At a recent meeting with Mr Khan he expressed to us that, without stronger support from within the game, his offer is being seen as more divisive than it was anticipated to be and has decided to withdraw his proposal,” said FA chief executive Martin Glenn in a statement.

Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

