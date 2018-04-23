Soccer-Brazil win women's Copa America with unbeaten run

SANTIAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil beat Colombia 3-0 on the final day of the Women’s Copa America on Sunday to win the tournament for the seventh time in eight attempts.

Brazil won all seven of their games, scoring 31 goals in the process. Hosts Chile, who beat Argentina 4-0 in their last game of the round robin final stage on Sunday, were second.

The results mean Brazil and Chile qualify for the women’s World Cup in France in 2019, while third-placed Argentina go into a playoff with a team from the CONCACAF region of North and Central America, and the Caribbean.

Brazil also qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, while Chile play a team from the African confederation for a place in the 2020 Games. (Reporting by Andrew Downie in Duisburg, Germany; Editing by Ian Ransom)