Soccer-Sky Deutschland wins Ultra HD rights to Germany's World Cup title defence

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - Sky Deutschland won exclusive domestic Ultra High Definition rights to broadcast Germany’s title defence at this summer’s soccer World Cup, the German pay TV company said on Wednesday.

Sky Deutschland, part of British-based Sky Plc, will broadcast 25 Ultra HD matches in all from Russia, including the top match on each day of the tournament as well as every Germany game.

Also on the schedule are matches from the knockout stages - including both semi-finals, the match for third place and the final, Sky said in a statement announcing its agreement with SportA, the sporting rights agency of Germany’s public television network.

The public channels have traditionally shown soccer internationals and will continue to provide live coverage from this summer’s event.

Subscribers with a Sky+ Pro receiver will be able to watch the Ultra HD games live, regardless of which package they have. Financial terms for the rights were not disclosed. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by John Stonestreet)