Report: USWNT hiring Andonovski as head coach

Vlatko Andonovski will be named head coach of the U.S. women’s national soccer team on Monday, Sports Illustrated reported Thursday.

The 43-year-old has been the head coach of Reign FC in the National Women’s Soccer League for the past two seasons. Before that, he led FC Kansas City to NWSL titles in 2014 and 2015.

An official presentation is planned for Monday in New York City to introduce Andonovski, per the report.

He replaces Jill Ellis, who retired after coaching the Americans to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2019.

According to Sports Illustrated, Andonovski was “by far the preferred choice of the current USWNT players.”

The U.S. team wraps up its 2019 schedule with friendlies against Sweden on Nov. 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and against Costa Rica on Nov. 10 in Jacksonville, Fla.

